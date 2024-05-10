Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Kristin Skogen Lund

Date of birth: August 11, 1966

Nationality: Norwegian

Kristin Skogen Lund, born on August 11, 1966, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A.) in International Studies and Business Administration at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, USA in 1989, followed by a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) from the Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in Fontainebleau, France in 1992.

Kristin Skogen Lund is an experienced operator with extensive chief executive officer and top executive expertise in a number of industries including government associations, technology, consumer, publishing/media, and the Confederation of Norwegian Business and Industry (NHO), Norway's leading business organization. Through her role as chief executive officer of Schibsted ASA and her current membership of the supervisory board of Adevinta ASA since 2019, she brings extensive experience in consumer internet credentials with a real focus on the customer. She has also been a member of the supervisory board of Mozilla Corporation since 2022.

In addition, Kristin Skogen Lund has been the chair of the supervisory board of Stiftelsen Oslo-Filharmonien since January 2016. Kristin Skogen Lund has been honored with the award of Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Légion d'Honneur.