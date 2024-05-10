Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Roger Rabalais

Date of birth: November 17, 1971

Nationality: US-American

Roger Rabalais, born on November 17, 1971, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A) in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin in Texas, USA in 1993. He later earned his Master of Arts degree (M.A.) in Economics at Harvard University in Massachusetts, USA in 1997.

Roger Rabalais started his career as senior consultant at mars & co in 1998. From 2004 to 2014 he held various finance positions at eBay, including chief financial officer of the eBay Classifieds Group, where he oversaw a global portfolio of businesses, and was the chief financial officer of Marketplaces Germany, eBay's second largest business after the US.

In 2014, Roger Rabalais joined the Naspers Group as a chief financial officer of the B2C segment, with responsibility for Allegro and other e-commerce businesses within the group. In December 2018, he expanded his responsibilities, transitioning to the roles of chief operating officer for the B2C segment and chief financial officer for the food delivery segment. Currently, Roger Rabalais holds the position of operating partner, supporting Prosus' investments in various food delivery and B2C companies, including iFood, Swiggy and eMAG.

Further, Roger Rabalais has been a member of the supervisory board of Bundl Technologies Private Limited (India) since December 2023.

Roger Rabalais also holds various group-internal supervisory board mandates within the Prosus/Naspers group.