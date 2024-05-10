Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Sachka Stefanova-Behlert

Date of birth: April 4, 1974

Nationality: Bulgarian

Employee of the Delivery Hero Group

Sachka Stefanova-Behlert, born on April 4, 1974, began her education with studies in political science at Freie Universität Berlin, in Berlin, Germany, which she completed in 2001. She then obtained her degree in law from the same institution in 2007. Following her academic pursuits, Sachka Stefanova-Behlert completed the LL.M. program at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in Berkeley, California, USA in 2020.

In her professional journey, Sachka Stefanova-Behlert initially served as the chief executive officer of the Berlin-Brandenburg branch of the United Nations Association of Germany (DGVN e.V.) from 1998 to 2005, later becoming its vice president from 2003 to 2007. Following this, she continued her career holding positions as an attorney in multinational law firms, including Salans LLP (now: Dentons Europe LLP), and Ogletree Deakins International LLP, before joining KPMG Law Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH as a certified attorney for employment law from 2015 to 2022. During this time, she provided legal counsel to a diverse clientele, including DAX-listed companies, covering various aspects of German employment and labor law.

In 2022, Sachka Stefanova-Behlert joined Delivery Hero SE in Berlin, Germany, as the global head of employment law overseeing all employment law related topics at the company's headquarters and globally.