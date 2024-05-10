Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Curriculum Vitae Scott Ferguson

Date of birth: March 28, 1974

Nationality: US-American

Scott Ferguson, born on March 28, 1974, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A) in Public Policy from the Stanford University in Stanford, USA in 1996. He later earned his Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) at the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA in 2003.

Scott Ferguson started his career as business analyst at McKinsey & Company in 1996. In 1999, he joined American Industrial Partners as vice president followed by a position as analyst and investment partner at Pershing Square Capital Management from 2003 to 2012.

In 2012, Scott Ferguson founded Sachem Head Capital Management LP and is its managing partner and portfolio manager.

In addition, he has profound experience as former member of the board of directors in various sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceutical industry, software and food.