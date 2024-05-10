Delivery Hero SE
2024
Annual General Meeting
Curriculum Vitae Scott Ferguson
Date of birth: March 28, 1974
Nationality: US-American
Scott Ferguson, born on March 28, 1974, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A) in Public Policy from the Stanford University in Stanford, USA in 1996. He later earned his Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) at the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA in 2003.
Scott Ferguson started his career as business analyst at McKinsey & Company in 1996. In 1999, he joined American Industrial Partners as vice president followed by a position as analyst and investment partner at Pershing Square Capital Management from 2003 to 2012.
In 2012, Scott Ferguson founded Sachem Head Capital Management LP and is its managing partner and portfolio manager.
In addition, he has profound experience as former member of the board of directors in various sectors, including manufacturing, pharmaceutical industry, software and food.
Information in accordance with the German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC"):
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, Scott Ferguson does not have any personal or business relationships with Delivery Hero SE, its group companies, the Company's executive bodies or a shareholder with a material interest in the Company that must be disclosed in accordance with Recommendation C. 13 GCGC.
Further material activities
Membership in other supervisory boards:
- None
Membership in comparable supervising bodies in German or foreign corporations:
- None
Management positions and partnerships:
- Sachem Head Capital Management LP (managing member)
