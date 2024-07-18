This document does not constitute a prospectus and has not been approved or reviewed by any authority. It is provided solely in accordance with and for the purpose of Art. 1 para. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. No securities are offered under this document. Document for the admission of shares without a prospectus pursuant to Art. 1 para. 5 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("Prospectus Regulation") of 1,735,925 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (neue, auf den Namen lautende Stückaktien ohne Nennbetrag) of Delivery Hero SE, with its registered seat in Berlin, registered with the commercial register of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg under HRB 198015 B ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the issuance of which was resolved by the Management Board of the Company on 17 June 2024 with the consent of the Supervisory Board of the Company of 17 June 2024 based on the authorization of the Management Board to increase the Company's share capital, which was registered with the commercial register of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Charlottenburg, which is competent for the Company, on June 26, 2023 pursuant to the resolution of the shareholders' meeting of June 14, 2023 ("Authorized Capital 2023/III"), for the admission to trading on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) , each such share representing a notional value of EUR 1.00 per ordinary share and with full dividend rights from January 1, 2024. International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A2E4K43 German Securities Code (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2E4K4 Common Code: 163274973 -1-

Background of the share issuance On 17 June 2024 the Management Board of the Company resolved, based on the authorization of the Management Board under the Authorized Capital 2023/III (Sec. 4 para. 20 of the Articles of Association), to increase the share capital from EUR 282,581,035.00 by EUR 1,735,925.00 to EUR 284,316,960.00 out of authorized capital (Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital) (the "Capital Increase") through the issuance of 1,735,925 new no-par value registered shares (neue, auf den Namen lautende Stückaktien) ("New Shares"). The Supervisory Board of the Company gave its consent to the Capital Increase on 17 June 2024. Pursuant to Sec. 4 para. (20) of the Articles of Association the Management Board is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights in the event of a capital increase within the scope of the Authorized Capital 2023/III, to increase the share capital of the Company in order to issue up to 5,300,075 new shares as part of a long-term incentive program to members of the Management Board and employees of the Company and to members of the management bodies and employees of companies affiliated with the Company within the meaning of Sections 15 et seq. AktG. The Company has approved and established a Long-Term Incentive Program in 2017, which commenced in May 2018 and was amended and restated in October 2019 (the "LTIP"). Further, the Company has approved and established a Long-Term Incentive Program in March 2023 (the "LTIP 2.0"). The LTIP and LTIP 2.0 comprise, inter alia, a restricted stocks plan under which restricted stock units ("RSU" or "RSUs") can be granted to the members of the management board (Vorstand) of the Company and to certain key employees of the Company, as well as to members of managing corporate bodies and certain key employees of subsidiaries of the Company. One RSU entitles to the transfer of one no-par value registered share (auf den Namen lautende Stückaktie) of the Company or, at the choice of the Company, to a payment of an amount equal to the market value of such share. The Company has awarded and granted a certain number of RSUs to certain employees of the Company as well as to members of managing corporate bodies and certain employees of subsidiaries of the Company, who participate in the LTIP and/or the LTIP 2.0 (each a "LTIP Participant" and together the "LTIP Participants") pursuant to an award agreement or an award agreement and a corresponding grant letter that were now (partly) due for settlement. The Company has approved and established an Employee Share Purchase Plan in September 2020 (the "ESPP"), which enables employees of the Company and of certain of the Company's subsidiaries to purchase shares in the Company and, under certain circumstances, benefit from free matching shares. From September 2020, the employees who have enrolled in the ESPP and met the criteria are eligible ("Eligible Employees"), based on the ESPP Rules, to receive one (1) free matching share for every two shares they had purchased or received through the plan (" Matching Shares "). Pursuant to the ESPP Rules, the Matching Shares for the Eligible Employees are now due for settlement. Together, the Eligible Employees and the LTIP Participants are referred to as the "Participants" and each a "Participant". The Company settled a certain number of (i) vested RSUs under the LTIP and the LTIP 2.0, and (ii) ESPP Matching Shares in the form of shares in the Company in June 2024 and issued the New Shares to the Participants (the "Settlement"). In the course of the Capital Increase, each respective Participant contributed his/her respective contribution claim (i.e. the claim of the respective -2-

Participant against the Company resulting from (i) RSUs for delivery of a certain number of shares in the Company, or (ii) an award of Matching Shares in the Company) to the Company. The New Shares are subscribed by and issued to the Participants as instructed by them, i.e. to the relevant Participant's deposit account or to a joint deposit account managed in trust by a service provider, which has been mandated by the Company for the execution of the Settlement. -3-