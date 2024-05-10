- Non-binding convenience translation from German into English -

Delivery Hero SE 2024 Annual General Meeting

Agenda Item 12

Resolution on the approval of the domination agreements between Delivery Hero SE on the one hand and Delivery Hero Stores Holding GmbH, DH Financial Services Holding GmbH, Delivery Hero Kitchens Holding GmbH and Delivery Hero Innovations Hub GmbH on the other hand

"DOMINATION AGREEMENT

between

Delivery Hero SE, registered with the commercial register of the Local Court of Charlottenburg under HRB 198015 B,

- hereinafter referred to as "Delivery Hero" -

and

[Subsidiary], registered with the commercial register of the Local Court of […] under HRB […],

- hereinafter referred to as "Subsidiary" -

Delivery Hero and the Subsidiary are hereinafter also referred to collectively as the " Parties ".

Preamble

