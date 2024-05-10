- non-binding convenience translation from German into English -

AGENDA

1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 with the combined management report for Delivery Hero SE and the Group, the combined non-financial group report for Delivery Hero SE and the Group and the report of the Supervisory Board as well as the explanatory reports on the disclosures pursuant to Sections 289a (1), 315a (1) HGB*

The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements prepared by the Management Board. The annual financial statements are thus adopted in accordance with Section 172 German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG"). No resolution of the Annual General Meeting is required for this agenda item 1. The documents relating to agenda item 1 are available on the Company's website available at

https://ir.deliveryhero.com/agm.

*The provisions applicable to stock corporations domiciled in Germany, in particular the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), apply to the Company on the basis of the reference provisions of Art. 5, Art. 9 (1) lit. c) ii), Art. 53 and Art. 61 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (SE Regulation), unless otherwise provided for in more specific provisions of the SE Regulation.

2. Discharge of the Management Board for the financial year 2023

The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose to grant discharge to members of the Company's Management Board who were in office in the 2023 financial year in respect of this period.

3. Discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023

The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose to grant discharge to the members of the Company's Supervisory Board who were in office in the 2023 financial year in respect of this period.