In addition to consolidation measures, this was mainly achieved by steadily increasing operational efficiency and concentrating on the core drivers of the business: the best possible customer experience and product offering across markets. By this, Delivery Hero delivered a gross merchandise value ("GMV") of over € 45 billion and positive adjusted EBITDA on group level in the financial year 2023. These results and developments made the past year an important milestone in the history of the Company. After a strong growth phase in which the Company focused on developing into one of the most competitive delivery companies with leading market positions in the sector, the financial year 2023 was characterized by transforming this position into long-term and sustainable profitability. At the beginning of the year, the Management Board set a time- line to reach profitability, and was able to deliver on these ambitious targets. In the financial year 2023, Delivery Hero also focused in particular on establishing a lean and efficient organization that is aligned with the requirements of the business. In some instances, this meant relocating functions across the organization, adjusting headcount or discontinuing specific operations. In this context, for example, Delivery Hero successfully completed the centralization of key functions of the European operations, together with the rebranding of Delivery Hero Group's operations in the Europe segment to the foodora name, thereby increasing advertising efficiency. At the same time, the integration of Glovo con- tinued. As a result, the Company is considerably better positioned in Europe to expand its leading position in the product sector. Additionally, the Company became the sole owner of Hun- gerStation Holding Limited ("HungerStation") in Saudi Arabia by purchasing the outstanding minority sharehold- ings. HungerStation is the leading food delivery player in Saudi Arabia, connecting more than 10,000 partners with customers. This move further reinforced Delivery Hero's

commitment to the MENA region, recognizing HungerSta- tion's ambitions and capturing the region's full potential. Delivery Hero has also achieved further success in establishing a strong and diversified capital structure through a successful repurchase of outstanding as well as the placing of new convertible bonds, providing financial flexibility and liquidity. In order to achieve its sustainability goals, in the first quarter of 2023 Delivery Hero submitted its goals, the so-calledScience-Based Targets, for validation. Delivery Hero's goals were officially approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative ("SBTi") in October 2023. This step was a milestone and a turning point for climate action across Delivery Hero Group's operations. Composition of the Supervisory Board The Company's Supervisory Board consists of six members. It is composed of three shareholder representatives and three employee representatives. The employee representatives on the Supervisory Board were elected by the SE Works Council and appointed by the Annual General Meeting. Cooperation between the Management Board and the Supervisory Board In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board performed its duty to monitor and advise the Management Board as in the previous years, imposed on it by law, the Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedure and the German Corporate Governance Code in its current version dated April 28, 2022, published in the Federal Gazette on June 27, 2022 ("GCGC"), in an orderly, conscientious and diligent manner, in particular in relation to sustainability topics and report- ing. The Supervisory Board was at all times comprehensively involved in all matters and decisions of the Management Board which were of fundamental importance to the Company at an early stage. The Management Board regularly