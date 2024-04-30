The Chair of the Management Board chairs the meeting. Furthermore, the Chair of the Manage- ment Board decides on guest attendance.

An absent member may participate in the passing of a resolution in a meeting by submitting his written vote, referring to individual resolutions, to the Chair of the Management Board via a pre- sent member. Resolutions of the Management Board can also be adopted in writing, by fax, by email or any other customary means of communication, in particular by video conference in ur- gent cases and if no Management Board member objects this procedure without undue delay.

If the Management Board consists of only two members, it has a quorum if all its members partic- ipate in the voting. If it consists of three or more members, the Management Board has a quorum, if at least half of its members participate in the voting pursuant to § 5 no. 1 or 4. Members of the Management Board who abstain from voting are also considered to participate in the voting.

The Management Board shall use best efforts to ensure that its resolutions are adopted unani- mously. If unanimity cannot be achieved, the relevant resolution shall be passed with simple ma- jority of the votes cast, unless other majorities are required by law, the Articles of Association or these Rules of Procedure. If the Management Board has only two members, any resolution must be adopted unanimously.

Minutes shall be taken for all meetings of the Management Board and any other resolution adopted outside the course of ordinary meetings. The minutes shall be signed by the Chair. The Chair may choose a recording clerk, who does not need to be a member of the Management Board. The minutes shall state the time, venue and date of the meeting, the participants, the type of participation, the items of the agenda, the main content of the deliberations and the resolutions stating the results of the votes. A transcript of the minutes shall be sent to each member of the Management Board. The minutes shall be deemed approved if no member of the Management Board objects during the next meeting.