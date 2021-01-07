Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/07/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.01.2021 / 18:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Caledonia Holdings Co Pty Limited
City of registered office, country: Sydney, Australia

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Dec 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.95 % 0.00 % 2.95 % 199377935
Previous notification 3.48 % 0 % 3.48 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 5873026 0.00 % 2.95 %
Total 5873026 2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Caledonia Holdings Co Pty Limited % % %
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Jan 2021


07.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159134  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159134&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
12:31pDGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
12:20pDGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according t..
DJ
12:20pDELIVERY HERO SE : Correction of a release from 29/12/2020 according to Article ..
EQ
12:14pDGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
12:03pEUROPE : European shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks g..
RE
10:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Tesla, Delivery Hero
04:55aEuropean shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks gain
RE
03:24aDELIVERY HERO : raises 1.2 billion euros with capital increase
RE
02:21aDELIVERY HERO : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:58aMARKET CHATTER : Delivery Hero Eyes $1.6 Billion Share Offering to Fund Potentia..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 506 M 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net income 2020 -823 M -1 010 M -1 010 M
Net Debt 2020 648 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 880 M 35 431 M 35 422 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 127,92 €
Last Close Price 138,35 €
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE8.94%33 861
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.76%732 486
NETFLIX, INC.-7.44%221 114
PROSUS N.V.0.79%177 640
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.90%92 563
NASPERS LIMITED2.70%87 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ