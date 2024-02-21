EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal

Delivery Hero SE: Negotiations regarding a potential sale of Delivery Hero SE’s foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia are terminated



21-Feb-2024 / 23:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC RELEASE

Updated disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Negotiations regarding a potential sale of Delivery Hero SE’s foodpanda business in selected markets in Southeast Asia are terminated

Berlin, 21 February, 2024 - On September 20, 2023, Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) had confirmed negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos and subsequently on February 2, 2024 the Company confirmed that the relevant negotiations were still ongoing.

Today, the negotiations for the aforementioned potential sale terminated as the parties could not reach final agreement on the deal terms.

