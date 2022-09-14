Advanced search
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:39 2022-09-14 pm EDT
47.52 EUR   +2.91%
47.52 EUR   +2.91%
12:52pDELIVERY HERO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:50pDELIVERY HERO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/12DELIVERY HERO : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Delivery Hero SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/14/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.617269 EUR 9923453.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.617269 EUR 9923453.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78133  14.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
Financials
Sales 2022 9 134 M 9 140 M 9 140 M
Net income 2022 -1 773 M -1 774 M -1 774 M
Net Debt 2022 2 801 M 2 803 M 2 803 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 717 M 11 724 M 11 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 49 417
Free-Float 65,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,17 €
Average target price 66,27 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-52.89%11 724
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.28%366 504
NETFLIX, INC.-63.79%97 004
PROSUS N.V.-19.38%81 815
AIRBNB, INC.-27.00%77 725
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.30%62 011