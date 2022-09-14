Delivery Hero SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.09.2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 49.617269 EUR 9923453.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 49.617269 EUR 9923453.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

