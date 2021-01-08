DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.01.2021 / 12:03

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2021Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 11, 2021Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html

