06/23/2021 | 09:16am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.06.2021 / 15:14
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Delivery Hero SE
Street:
Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code:
10117
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jun 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.26 %
3.70 %
6.96 %
249231459
Previous notification
3.30 %
3.71 %
7.01 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43
0
8131015
0.00 %
3.26 %
Total
8131015
3.26 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds
23.01.2027-15.01.2028
09.01.2027-02.01.2028
3026522
1.21 %
Call Options
16.07.2021-17.06.2022
16.07.2021-17.06.2022
2925000
1.17 %
Total
5951522
2.39 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Bullet Swaps
04.07.2022-22.05.2024
N/A
Cash
3258520
1.31 %
Total
3258520
1.31 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Wavefront, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Thebes Partners, LP
%
%
%
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Qena Capital Partners, LP
%
%
%
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Cardinal, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore. Ltd.
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital, LP
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Luxor Management, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Group, LP
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22 Jun 2021
