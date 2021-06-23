DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.06.2021 / 15:14

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone

Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Jun 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.26 % 3.70 % 6.96 % 249231459 Previous notification 3.30 % 3.71 % 7.01 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 8131015 0.00 % 3.26 % Total 8131015 3.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 23.01.2027-15.01.2028 09.01.2027-02.01.2028 3026522 1.21 % Call Options 16.07.2021-17.06.2022 16.07.2021-17.06.2022 2925000 1.17 % Total 5951522 2.39 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Bullet Swaps 04.07.2022-22.05.2024 N/A Cash 3258520 1.31 % Total 3258520 1.31 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Wavefront, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Thebes Partners, LP % % % Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Qena Capital Partners, LP % % % Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Cardinal, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore. Ltd. % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % % Lugard Road Capital, LP % % % Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % Luxor Management, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Group, LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 Jun 2021

