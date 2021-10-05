Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/05/2021 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-05 / 15:42 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Delivery Hero SE 
 
 Street:                         Oranienburger Straße 70 
 
 Postal code:                    10117 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Exercise of financial instruments 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Naspers Limited 
 City of registered office, country: Kapstadt, South Africa 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 MIH Food Holdings B.V. 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 04 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              27.42 %                     0.00 %      27.42 %                            249619286 
 
 Previous                         24.97 %                     2.50 %      27.47 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2E4K43               0       68456865         0.00 %        27.42 % 
 
 Total                   68456865                       27.42 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                    % of voting rights (if at    % of voting rights through instruments      Total of both (if at 
                                 least 3% or more)                  (if at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 Naspers Ltd.                                    %                                         %                         % 
 
 Prosus N.V.                                     %                                         %                         % 
 
 MIH Internet                                    %                                         %                         % 
 Holdings B.V. 
 
 MIH e-commerce                                  %                                         %                         % 
 Holdings B.V. 
 
 MIH Food Delivery                               %                                         %                         % 
 Holdings B.V. 
 
 MIH Food Holdings                         27.42 %                                         %                   27.42 % 
 B.V. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 05 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1238414 2021-10-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238414&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
09:43aDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
04:49aEUROPE : Banks, chipmaker Infineon help European stocks buck global gloom
RE
10/01DELIVERY HERO : acquires Danish food delivery service Hungry
PU
10/01DELIVERY HERO : Foodpanda expands operations into Slovakia
PU
09/28DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
09/24DELIVERY HERO : To Invest $200 Million In Grocery Startup Gorillas
MT
09/23DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to -2-
DJ
09/23DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
09/22CISCO : Salesforce rival Freshworks valued at over $12 bln as shares jump in U.S. debut
RE
09/21DELIVERY HERO : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 910 M 6 856 M 6 856 M
Net income 2021 -1 443 M -1 674 M -1 674 M
Net Debt 2021 1 574 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 264 M 30 515 M 30 469 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 43 838
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 105,25 €
Average target price 162,11 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-17.13%30 515
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.97%559 024
NETFLIX, INC.11.58%267 040
PROSUS N.V.-25.01%244 650
AIRBNB, INC.12.06%101 898
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.35%86 152