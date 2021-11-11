Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/11/2021 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.11.2021 / 19:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Nov 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.09 % 9.93 % 10.02 % 249715941
Previous notification 0.17 % 10.01 % 10.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 216337 0 % 0.09 %
Total 216337 0.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2839445 1.14 %
Right Of Use Open 16396093 6.57 %
Call Option 17.06.2022 1268540 0.51 %
Future 18.03.2022 1037667 0.42 %
Convertible Bond 10.03.2029 2193613 0.88 %
    Total 23735358 9.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 04.11.2031 Cash 870288 0.35 %
Call Option 14.12.2021 Cash 35664 0.01 %
Put Option 16.12.2022 Physical 87063 0.03 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 67030 0.03 %
      Total 1060045 0.42 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 6.31 % 6.36 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Nov 2021


11.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1248349  11.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
01:21pDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
11:48aDELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
11:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
07:59aDELIVERY HERO : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
06:47aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise After -2-
DJ
06:43aDELIVERY HERO : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:04aDELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03:43aDELIVERY HERO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:34aDELIVERY HERO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:21aDelivery Hero 3Q Revenue, Orders Jumped
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 854 M 6 717 M 6 717 M
Net income 2021 -1 453 M -1 668 M -1 668 M
Net Debt 2021 1 429 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 934 M 32 220 M 32 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 43 838
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 111,90 €
Average target price 160,24 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-11.89%32 220
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.26%591 270
NETFLIX, INC.19.64%286 550
PROSUS N.V.-17.70%265 380
AIRBNB, INC.30.94%120 366
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.94%84 162