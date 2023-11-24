EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.11.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

The changes in positions were predominantly driven due to Delivery Hero SE shares in the basket or index representing more than 20% of the value of the securities in the basket or index

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Nov 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.21 % 1.85 % 5.06 % 270660497 Previous notification 3.48 % 1.32 % 4.80 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 8690380 0.00 % 3.21 % Total 8690380 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 15.12.2023 to 15.03.2024 at any time 712900 0.26 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1941990 0.72 % Total 2654890 0.98 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash Settled Futures 15.12.2023 at any time Cash 14339 0.01 % Retail Structured Product From 04.08.2070 to 21.09.2073 at any time Cash 1070 0.00 % Equity Swap From 22.04.2024 to 22.09.2025 at any time Cash 2155614 0.80 % Compound Option From 29.01.2024 to 14.04.2025 at any time Cash 41404 0.02 % Retail Structured Product - Note 02.11.2026 at any time Cash 6585 0.00 % Convertible Bond From 30.04.2026 to 10.03.2029 at any time Physical 138167 0.05 % Total 2357179 0.87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section

Date

23 Nov 2023

