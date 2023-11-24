Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 24, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
24.11.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Delivery Hero SE
Street:
Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code:
10117
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: The changes in positions were predominantly driven due to Delivery Hero SE shares in the basket or index representing more than 20% of the value of the securities in the basket or index
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Nov 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.21 %
1.85 %
5.06 %
270660497
Previous notification
3.48 %
1.32 %
4.80 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43
0
8690380
0.00 %
3.21 %
Total
8690380
3.21 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 15.12.2023 to 15.03.2024
at any time
712900
0.26 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
1941990
0.72 %
Total
2654890
0.98 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Cash Settled Futures
15.12.2023
at any time
Cash
14339
0.01 %
Retail Structured Product
From 04.08.2070 to 21.09.2073
at any time
Cash
1070
0.00 %
Equity Swap
From 22.04.2024 to 22.09.2025
at any time
Cash
2155614
0.80 %
Compound Option
From 29.01.2024 to 14.04.2025
at any time
Cash
41404
0.02 %
Retail Structured Product - Note
02.11.2026
at any time
Cash
6585
0.00 %
Convertible Bond
From 30.04.2026 to 10.03.2029
at any time
Physical
138167
0.05 %
Total
2357179
0.87 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section
Date
23 Nov 2023
Delivery Hero SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily engaged in the online food ordering industry. The Company operates as a provider of online food delivery services from restaurants and cafes. The Company offers pizza, burger, organic food, vegan cuisine, and Asian dishes, among others. Its portfolio of brands comprises Foodpanda, PedidosYa, Clickdelivery, Talabat, Yemeksepeti, Donesi, Hungerstation, Carriage, Otlob, Mjam and others. The Company operates globally, on the territory of more than 40 countries, comprising Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The Company's services are available through Web version and mobile application.