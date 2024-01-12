Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 12, 2024 at 09:27 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.01.2024 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Delivery Hero SE
Street:
Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code:
10117
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Jan 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.01 %
1.97 %
4.97 %
270660497
Previous notification
3.04 %
1.97 %
5.01 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43
0
8137342
0.00 %
3.01 %
Total
8137342
3.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall over shares
At any time
2012824
0.74 %
Right of use over shares
At any time
55927
0.02 %
Right of use over ADRs (US24701M1036)
At any time
258
0.00 %
Long Call Option
21/06/2024-20/06/2025
58300
0.02 %
Long Call Option
18/06/2025- 30/09/2025
700000
0.26 %
Total
2827309
1.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y92)
03/03/2020 - 11/01/2027
Physical
228570
0.08 %
Convertible bonds (DE000A30V5R1)
04/04/2023- 07/02/2030
Physical
576622
0.21 %
Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y84)
03/03/2020- 09/01/2024
Physical
121429
0.04 %
Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WQ0)
15/07/2020 - 31/12/2027
Physical
185938
0.07 %
Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP429)
10/09/2021 - 30/04/2026
Physical
115769
0.04 %
Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP437)
10/09/2021 - 09/03/2029
Physical
166012
0.06 %
Right to recall over convertible bonds
At any time
Physical
240693
0.09 %
Right of use over convertible bonds
At any time
Physical
137877
0.05 %
Short Put Option
15/03/2024-20/12/2024
Physical
568600
0.21 %
Swaps on baskets
29/06/2026-29/10/2026
Cash
154895
0.06 %
Short Put Option
18/06/2025-30/09/2025
Physical
700000
0.26 %
Total
3196405
1.18 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
%
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
%
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
UBS AG
%
%
%
UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
%
UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
%
UBS Financial Services Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
UBS Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.
Date
09 Jan 2024
Delivery Hero SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily engaged in the online food ordering industry. The Company operates as a provider of online food delivery services from restaurants and cafes. The Company offers pizza, burger, organic food, vegan cuisine, and Asian dishes, among others. Its portfolio of brands comprises Foodpanda, PedidosYa, Clickdelivery, Talabat, Yemeksepeti, Donesi, Hungerstation, Carriage, Otlob, Mjam and others. The Company operates globally, on the territory of more than 40 countries, comprising Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The Company's services are available through Web version and mobile application.