Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 14, 2024 at 12:32 pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
14.06.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Delivery Hero SE
Street:
Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code:
10117
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.60 %
1.91 %
5.50 %
282581035
Previous notification
3.64 %
2.15 %
5.79 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43
0
10160086
0.00 %
3.60 %
Total
10160086
3.60 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds
23.01.2027-21.02.2030
09.01.2027-11.02.2030
1402683
0.50 %
Call Options
21.06.2024-20.06.2025
21.06.2024-20.06.2025
1702290
0.60 %
Total
3104973
1.10 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Bullet Swaps
16.09.2024 -05.12.2025
N/A
Cash
2281625
0.81 %
Total
2281625
0.81 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Wavefront, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Thebes Partners, LP
%
%
%
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Qena Capital Partners, LP
%
%
%
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore, Ltd.
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Gibraltar, LP
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital, LP
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Luxor Management, LLC
%
%
%
Luxor Capital Group, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
%
%
%
Whitlow Partners, LP
%
%
%
Whitlow Partners Master Fund, SPC
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
%
%
%
LRC Victoria, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
LCG Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
LCG Growth GP, LLC
%
%
%
LCG Growth, LP
3.40 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Christian Leone
%
%
%
17th Street Capital GP, LLC
%
%
%
17th Street Capital Master Fund, LP
3.40 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Jun 2024
Delivery Hero SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily engaged in the online food ordering industry. The Company operates as a provider of online food delivery services from restaurants and cafes. The Company offers pizza, burger, organic food, vegan cuisine, and Asian dishes, among others. Its portfolio of brands comprises Foodpanda, PedidosYa, Clickdelivery, Talabat, Yemeksepeti, Donesi, Hungerstation, Carriage, Otlob, Mjam and others. The Company operates globally, on the territory of more than 40 countries, comprising Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The Company's services are available through Web version and mobile application.