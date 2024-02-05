EQS-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
AD-HOC RELEASE
Disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Delivery Hero SE announces preliminary Q4 2023 numbers early, met 2023 guidance and issues guidance for FY 2024
Berlin, 5 February 2024 - Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER), announces preliminary results for Q4 2023 and the FY 2023, confirming the Company’s achievement of the FY 2023 guidance and allowing the Company to issue guidance for the FY 2024.
Preliminary results for Q4 2023 and FY 2023
Guidance for FY 2024
For FY 2024, Delivery Hero anticipates Group GMV growth of 7-9% YoY3, Total Segment Revenue growth of 15-17% YoY3 and an adj. EBITDA of EUR 725-775 million3. Furthermore, Delivery Hero expects to generate a positive Free Cash Flow for FY 20243. This outlook is based on Delivery Hero’s current Group structure.
Together with this ad-hoc notification, Delivery Hero has published a press release with preliminary numbers for Q4 2023 and FY 2023. Delivery Hero will publish additional preliminary numbers for Q4 2023 and FY 2023 in its Trading Update in combination with a conference call as previously scheduled on February 14, 2024.
The final numbers for Q4 2023 and FY 2023 may deviate from the preliminary results indicated in this ad-hoc release. All numbers presented in this ad-hoc release are unaudited and based on preliminary information. These figures may be adjusted based on the ongoing audit procedures to the 2023 combined management report and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The full financial results for FY 2023 will be published in the 2023 Annual Report.
Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment Revenue and GMV, as well as related information, Delivery Hero refers to the corresponding definition in its 2022 Annual Report on page 79 under the chapter A “Group Profile” within the Combined Management Report, which has been published on the Company’s Investor Relations website.
Note:
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
