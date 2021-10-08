Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.10.2021 / 17:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Delivery Hero SE
b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
70540 08.10.2021
