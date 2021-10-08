Log in
Delivery Hero SE english

10/08/2021 | 11:35am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.10.2021 / 17:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Niklas 
 
 Last name(s):  Östberg 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Delivery Hero SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2E4K43 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 06/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70540 08.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239498&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)

