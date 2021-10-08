Delivery Hero SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.10.2021 / 17:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Niklas Last name(s): Östberg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Delivery Hero SE b) LEI 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4K43 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 103.572602 EUR 4992199.4164 EUR e) Date of the transaction 06/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

