    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 08:05:17 am
102.925 EUR   +0.76%
07:59aDGAP-DD  : Delivery Hero SE english
DJ
07:59aDELIVERY HERO SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:48aEvery second counts as startups race to deliver fresh food
RE
Delivery Hero SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/20/2021 | 07:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.05.2021 / 13:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Delivery Hero SE

b) LEI
529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Derivative; Subscription right to subscribe to Delivery Hero SE shares from conditional capital; identification code of the shares: DE000A2E4K43

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the grant of 103,385 stock options within the meaning of Article 10 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 under the Stock Option Program 2019 of Delivery Hero SE. The exercisability of the stock options depends, in particular, on the achievement of the performance target, the expiration of the waiting period and the vesting date. The exercise price per share option corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the shares in the three months prior to the grant date of the share option. Transaction as part of an employee compensation programme.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67233  20.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
