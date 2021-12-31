Delivery Hero acquires majority stake in Spanish food delivery app Glovo

The company currently holds about 43.8% in Glovo shares on a non-diluted basis.

The transaction will value Glovo at 2.3 billion euros on a fully diluted and debt free basis before certain adjustments, the company said.

Delivery Hero also committed to provide a back-stop financing of up to approximately 250 million euros to Glovo in several tranches in the course of 2020, the company added.

Glovo will continue operations with their existing brand and platform under their current management, it said.

