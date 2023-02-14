Delivery Hero buys back convertible bonds as announced

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The food delivery service Delivery Hero is buying back part of its outstanding convertible bonds as announced. Of the securities maturing next year, 476.4 million euros will be acquired, the company announced in Berlin on Tuesday evening. After partial repurchases in 2022, this would correspond to 62.4 percent of the outstanding nominal amount. The repurchase of convertible bonds maturing in 2025 would correspond to 33.3 percent of the outstanding nominal amount and amount to 250.0 million euros. Delivery Hero will finance these repurchases with proceeds from the placement of convertible bonds with an equivalent value of one billion euros maturing in 2030, the company announced on Monday.

Delivery Hero shares were up one percent in an initial reaction on trading platform Tradegate./he/tih