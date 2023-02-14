Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Delivery Hero SE
  News
  Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:48:38 2023-02-14 pm EST
42.43 EUR   -3.86%
03:28pDelivery Hero buys back convertible bonds as announced
DP
03:09pDelivery Hero repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due in 2024 and 2025
EQ
12:24pConvertible bond weighs on Delivery Hero - but analysts positive
DP
Delivery Hero buys back convertible bonds as announced

02/14/2023 | 03:28pm EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The food delivery service Delivery Hero is buying back part of its outstanding convertible bonds as announced. Of the securities maturing next year, 476.4 million euros will be acquired, the company announced in Berlin on Tuesday evening. After partial repurchases in 2022, this would correspond to 62.4 percent of the outstanding nominal amount. The repurchase of convertible bonds maturing in 2025 would correspond to 33.3 percent of the outstanding nominal amount and amount to 250.0 million euros. Delivery Hero will finance these repurchases with proceeds from the placement of convertible bonds with an equivalent value of one billion euros maturing in 2030, the company announced on Monday.

Delivery Hero shares were up one percent in an initial reaction on trading platform Tradegate./he/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 893 M 9 545 M 9 545 M
Net income 2022 -1 677 M -1 800 M -1 800 M
Net Debt 2022 2 804 M 3 010 M 3 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 811 M 11 603 M 11 603 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 49 417
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,13 €
Average target price 65,71 €
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-1.45%12 174
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.75%463 176
NETFLIX, INC.21.60%159 688
PROSUS N.V.17.63%105 537
AIRBNB, INC.36.16%73 714
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.35.22%66 693