    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
News 
Summary

Delivery Hero : buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas

10/19/2021 | 02:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN Oct 19 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it had invested $235 million in the Berlin-based grocery delivery company Gorillas, amid a boom in rapid delivery services.

The purchase means Delivery Hero will own 8% of the fast-growing startup which operates in nine countries and has coveted 'unicorn' status little more than a year after its foundation.

The investment is part of a series C funding round which has raised close to $1 billion and saw participation by China's Tencent and Coatue, among other top-tier investors.

"We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce players will benefit the entire industry," said Delivery Hero Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg in a statement. (Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.35% 114.2 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.28% 497 End-of-day quote.-11.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 915 M 6 892 M 6 892 M
Net income 2021 -1 425 M -1 661 M -1 661 M
Net Debt 2021 1 506 M 1 755 M 1 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 498 M 33 068 M 33 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 43 838
Free-Float 67,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
