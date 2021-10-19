Delivery Hero : buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas

BERLIN Oct 19 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on
Tuesday it had invested $235 million in the Berlin-based grocery
delivery company Gorillas, amid a boom in rapid delivery
services.
The purchase means Delivery Hero will own 8% of the
fast-growing startup which operates in nine countries and has
coveted 'unicorn' status little more than a year after its
foundation.
The investment is part of a series C funding round which has
raised close to $1 billion and saw participation by China's
Tencent and Coatue, among other top-tier investors.
"We truly believe that investing in innovative q-commerce
players will benefit the entire industry," said Delivery Hero
Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg in a statement.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray
Editing by Riham Alkousaa)