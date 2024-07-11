FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares in Delivery Hero, which had slipped to a low since February at the beginning of the week, continued their recovery on Thursday. The price of the food delivery service recently rose by 2.6 percent and reached its highest level in a week at up to 21.86 euros. This was a continuation of the previous day's rally, when hopes for more profitable business in South Korea had a positive effect. Since Monday's low, the shares have already gained almost a quarter in value.

South Korea is a key to the food supplier's investment story, commented analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb from UBS in a study on the steps announced by the local subsidiary Baemin, which include an increased price structure. The expert believes that the market share there is "on the verge of a positive turnaround" and that this is a prerequisite for a turnaround for the better for Delivery Hero shares as well. On Monday, these shares had suffered greatly from the fact that alleged violations of EU antitrust law are likely to cost significantly more money than previously thought.

In its study, Barnet-Lamb cut the price target to EUR 39, but this gives the share price 80 percent upside potential. The analysts at Bernstein have an even higher target price of 59 euros. In a recent study, analyst Annick Maas referred to "Generation Z", i.e. young people who have already grown up with smartphones. Growth opportunities for food delivery apps are overlooked by investors in this context. At Delivery Hero, she praised the prospect of a positive turnaround in terms of profitability./tih/bek/men