Delivery Hero : expects 1.4 bln euro impairment on Woowa acquisition

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food
company Delivery Hero said on Wednesday it will have
to take an impairment of up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion)
on its takeover of South Korean food delivery app owner Woowa
Brothers.
The transaction, which has just received regulatory
clearance, was signed in December 2019. At the time Delivery
Hero agreed to pay 1.7 billion euros in cash and 1.9 billion
euros in shares based on a 20-day average share price of 47.47
euros.
Since then, Delivery Hero's shares have risen by 162% and
the value of the share consideration has appreciated
accordingly.
Delivery Hero said that on Tuesday's closing share price of
128.65 euros, the impairment could amount to up to 1.4 billion
euros. The impairment is neither due to performance of Woowa's
operational business, nor cash relevant, it added.
In late December Delivery Hero agreed to sell South Korean
food delivery app Yogiyo as part of the conditions for
regulatory approval of the Woowa takeover. It received written
clearance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8313 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jan Harvey)