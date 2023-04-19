Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:02 2023-04-19 am EDT
32.92 EUR   -2.43%
04:50aDelivery Hero : first halal-certified delivery fleet launches in Malaysia
PU
04/18Delivery Hero gained - support holds
DP
04/18DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery Hero : first halal-certified delivery fleet launches in Malaysia

04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
Berlin, 19 April 2023 - Delivery Hero, the world's leading local delivery company, unveils bekal by foodpanda, a new service that guarantees end-to-end halal deliveries for customers in Malaysia. This is the only delivery fleet in the country to be certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development, and is the first halal-certified global brand within the Delivery Hero group.

bekal by foodpanda will only provide food from halal-certified vendors on the foodpanda platform, using a halal-certified delivery fleet with dedicated riders. From the moment an order is placed with a halal-certified merchant through the foodpanda app, to its journey with a specialized fleet equipped with halal-compliant delivery bags, to its arrival in the hands of the customer, its halal integrity will be safeguarded.

Sayantan Das, CEO of foodpanda Malaysia and bekal by foodpanda said: "We're seeing an increasing demand amongst customers for an end-to-end halal-compliant delivery service, especially in Muslim majority countries. I'm very proud that we have launched a fully halal-certified food delivery fleet - the first in the Delivery Hero Group. Being halal-ceritfied means that our customers can trust us when it comes to upholding the strictest hygiene and food safety standards. Our Muslim customers can also rest assured that our dedicated delivery partners are best-equipped to deliver halal-certified food in a safe and secure manner, without ever putting the food at risk of cross-contamination with non-halal products."

bekal will see a phased roll-out, currently operating in the city of Putrajaya, and to be expanded into all areas in the Klang Valley region by July 2023. An eventual nationwide rollout will follow. Customers within designated zones will be able to use the service in the dedicated bekal section of the foodpanda app.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Len McCarthy
Specialist, Corporate Communications
+49 151 72619918
moc.orehyrevilednull@sserp

Attachments

Disclaimer

Delivery Hero SE published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 922 M 9 783 M 9 783 M
Net income 2022 -1 677 M -1 839 M -1 839 M
Net Debt 2022 2 799 M 3 069 M 3 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,98x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 683 M 9 521 M 9 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 49 417
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,74 €
Average target price 63,00 €
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Luke Kolek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-24.67%9 521
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.08%448 142
NETFLIX, INC.13.16%148 176
PROSUS N.V.10.07%97 484
AIRBNB, INC.35.87%73 341
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.72%64 605
