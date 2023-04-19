Delivery Hero : first halal-certified delivery fleet launches in Malaysia

Berlin, 19 April 2023 - Delivery Hero, the world's leading local delivery company, unveils bekal by foodpanda, a new service that guarantees end-to-end halal deliveries for customers in Malaysia. This is the only delivery fleet in the country to be certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development, and is the first halal-certified global brand within the Delivery Hero group.

bekal by foodpanda will only provide food from halal-certified vendors on the foodpanda platform, using a halal-certified delivery fleet with dedicated riders. From the moment an order is placed with a halal-certified merchant through the foodpanda app, to its journey with a specialized fleet equipped with halal-compliant delivery bags, to its arrival in the hands of the customer, its halal integrity will be safeguarded.

Sayantan Das, CEO of foodpanda Malaysia and bekal by foodpanda said: "We're seeing an increasing demand amongst customers for an end-to-end halal-compliant delivery service, especially in Muslim majority countries. I'm very proud that we have launched a fully halal-certified food delivery fleet - the first in the Delivery Hero Group. Being halal-ceritfied means that our customers can trust us when it comes to upholding the strictest hygiene and food safety standards. Our Muslim customers can also rest assured that our dedicated delivery partners are best-equipped to deliver halal-certified food in a safe and secure manner, without ever putting the food at risk of cross-contamination with non-halal products."

bekal will see a phased roll-out, currently operating in the city of Putrajaya, and to be expanded into all areas in the Klang Valley region by July 2023. An eventual nationwide rollout will follow. Customers within designated zones will be able to use the service in the dedicated bekal section of the foodpanda app.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Len McCarthy

Specialist, Corporate Communications

+49 151 72619918

moc.orehyrevilednull@sserp