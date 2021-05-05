Delivery Hero : Launching the Delivery Hero Tech Academy to promote diversity in the technology industry

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Launching the Delivery Hero Tech Academy to promote diversity in the technology industry



05.05.2021 / 08:00

Delivery Hero Tech Academy is a new initiative to increase diversity and representation in the technology industry

In partnership with DCI, the program equips students with knowledge of Java and Python coding languages to start a career as an entry-level engineer at Delivery Hero

The application period will be open from 5 May 2021 to 15 July 2021. More information on how to apply can be found on the website here.

Berlin, 5 May 2021 - Today, Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, in partnership with Digital Career Institute ("DCI"), announced the launch of the Delivery Hero Tech Academy. This is an opportunity to enhance diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the technology industry.

The Delivery Hero Tech Academy is a cross-collaboration between Delivery Hero's Diversity & Inclusion, Tech, and Talent Acquisition teams. Together with DCI, the company has developed a training program for under-represented groups to launch their career in tech. The program is fully funded by Delivery Hero and equips students with relevant skills and knowledge, including Java and Python coding languages. After completing the curriculum, students will have the opportunity to start their careers as entry-level engineers at Delivery Hero.

The program will take place in Berlin and is open to anyone who would like to learn how to code. It is tailored to people with little or no previous coding experience. Diverse or underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply. The application period will be from 5 May 2021 to 15 July 2021. More information on how to apply can be found on the dedicated website here.

Christian Hardenberg, Chief Technology Officer at Delivery Hero, said: "At Delivery Hero, we know that enhancing diversity in the tech industry matters. Diversity fuels creativity and contributes to sustainable success. The perspectives of individuals with different backgrounds and experiences enables us to solve the most complex challenges and foster innovation at Delivery Hero. We look forward to increasing representation in the tech industry in the future."



Adding to this, Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski, Senior Director of Communications, Diversity and Inclusion, said: "Diversity and inclusion are integral parts of the company culture at Delivery Hero. We have a responsibility to always aim higher and to evolve our D&I work. The Delivery Hero Tech Academy is an impactful initiative designed to improve equitable structures and opportunities within our technology teams. Together with the DCI, we are paving the way for a more representative tech industry where everyone belongs."



Marius Hein, Managing Director of the DCI, said: "At the DCI, we are on a mission to train anyone who wants to pursue a career in tech. We are more than excited to continue this mission by building up the first "Delivery Hero Tech Academy" program together with Delivery Hero. We started in 2016 as a refugee initiative, and diversity has been part of our identity since day one. With this program, we want to make a contribution towards shaping future tech talents and thereby enabling the further growth of the digital industry."

You can learn more and apply for the program here.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 10 to 15 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 2017, and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

ABOUT DCI

DCI Digital Career Institute, is a non-profit, AZAV-certified educational institution that offers training to qualify for jobs in the digital industry. The organization was founded in 2016 as an initiative to integrate refugees into the German IT labor market. Today, the Digital Career Institute trains more than 600 students across Germany which makes them the fastest growing coding school in Germany. Through developed learning methods participants are trained in gaining job-specific skills and get to know potential employers during the course as they embark on their digital careers. Since 2020 the Digital Career Institute is also supporting corporations in training talents for their specific requirements and thereby designing individualized courses.



MEDIA CONTACT

Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski

Senior Director, Communications

+49 170 56 35 160

press@deliveryhero.com

