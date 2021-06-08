Delivery Hero : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input

The founders and CEOs of four leading EU tech companies have decided to work together on a European model for platform work, with specific commitments and recommendations to governments

The initiative, known as the European Purpose Project, builds and expands on the previously drafted Statement of Principles by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt

In a first-ever industry-led consultation, there is a call for public input for the drafting of a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices from June to August 2021

Berlin, Tallinn, Barcelona, Helsinki, 8 June 2021 - European technology companies Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt announce a reinforced commitment to work together for better regulation of platform companies in Europe. Following a Founder summit that took place on 31 May 2021, Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt are leading the European Purpose Project in a joint effort and pledge to make a positive societal impact. The goal is to work together on a European model for platform work with specific commitments and recommendations to governments. There is now a call for public input from June to August for the project.

The European Purpose Project is a collaborative effort where any interested party, stakeholder or citizen can share their ideas about what the future of platforms should look like on the website. The project builds on the positive reception from policy experts on the aforementioned Statement of Principles, which was co-signed by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt in December 2020. Interested parties can join the consultation process and contribute input via the website www.europeanpurpose.com.

In addition, the founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt committed to creating a code of conduct, as well as a playbook of best corporate and regulatory practices for the platform economy. These documents are intended to be prepared by 1 September 2021 to support existing regulatory processes at EU level. As the first-ever industry-led consultation, public input for a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices will be collected over three months from June to August 2021.

Delivery Hero strives to make a positive impact in the cities and countries in which we operate. We believe in the power of using tech for good, staying true to our company values of aiming higher, delivering solutions and care. Together with Bolt, Glovo and Wolt, we now invite other European tech companies to join the conversation and help shape the future of platform regulation together.

Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero

Platform work and the platform economy are the source for innovation, employment and economic growth. In order for these benefits to emerge, it is necessary to develop an ecosystem around these platforms that mirrors the essential European values. Bolt is committed to playing a leading role in this development and being a part of creating a strong industry voice of delivery platforms that echoes these values.

At Glovo, we have always strived for a fairer gig economy. We have taken the initiative with the European Purpose Project because it allows us to design a better system for all. Together, we want to establish better governance of working conditions, labour practices and social rights for all workers, regardless of their employment status. We need regulation that recognises the unique output and benefits of the digital economy for all, and we invite other companies to join us and be a part of this important conversation.

At Wolt, we've been actively participating in dialogue with policymakers both in our countries of operation and at the EU-level. We're glad to collaborate with fellow companies in our industry to work on the EU-level to set clearer regulation and rules for all players - ultimately with the aim of improving safety nets for platform workers while maintaining the flexibility and freedom the people who work with us enjoy.

The four companies strongly encourage anyone who cares about this initiative to contribute via the website www.europeanpurpose.com or to get in touch via email moc.esoprupnaeporuenull@tcatnoc.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 10-15 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 2017, and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

ABOUT BOLT

Bolt was founded in Estonia in 2013 and operates now in over 200 cities in more than 40 countries around the world, including in 19 EU Member States. Over 50 million customers and more than 1.5 million drivers and couriers globally use our services which range from ride-hailing to micro mobility - with scooters and electric bikes - to food and delivery. For more information, please visit www.bolt.eu

ABOUT GLOVO

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category delivery app and one of the world's leading delivery platforms. Founded in Barcelona in 2015, it operates in South West Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. The app connects users with restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and retail stores, and also includes an 'anything' category that allows users to order whatever they want. For more information, please visit www.glovoapp.com

ABOUT WOLT

Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt works together with over 45,000 restaurant and retail partners as well as with over 90,000 courier partners across 23 countries and more than 180 cities. The Helsinki-based company was founded in 2014, employs over 3200 people today, and is led by its co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi. Wolt has raised $856 million in funding from investors such as ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global, DST, Prosus, KKR, Coatue, 83North, Goldman Sachs, Highland Europe and EQT Ventures & EQT Growth, among others. For more information, please visit www.wolt.com

