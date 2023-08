Aug 9 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue outlook, after it swung to a profit in the second quarter on accelerating growth.

The Berlin-based company expects total segment revenue to grow around 15% this year, compared with its previous guidance for growth of around 10% in constant currency terms. (Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)