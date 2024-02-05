The group generated a yearly GMV, a common metric for delivery firms, of 47.6 billion euros ($51.3 billion).
($1 = 0.9277 euros)
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:10:25 am
|16.65 EUR
|-22.56%
|18.04
|+8.34%
|07:59am
|Delivery Hero recovers prematurely - outlook above expectations
|DP
|07:58am
|Delivery Hero reaches growth target
|RE
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Monday said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 6.8% in 2023, reaching its 5-7% guidance range.
The group generated a yearly GMV, a common metric for delivery firms, of 47.6 billion euros ($51.3 billion).
($1 = 0.9277 euros)
(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)
|Delivery Hero recovers prematurely - outlook above expectations
|DP
|Delivery Hero reaches growth target
|RE
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Delivery Hero slumps - doubts about sales plans
|DP
|DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|Delivery Hero Confirms Talks for Potential Sale of Foodpanda Business
|MT
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Price swings at Delivery Hero due to Southeast Asian business
|DP
|Delivery Hero: Talks ongoing on potential foodpanda sale in Southeast Asia
|RE
|Jefferies rates Delivery Hero at 'Buy' - Target 68 euros
|DP
|DELIVERY HERO : Barclays gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|DELIVERY HERO : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|DELIVERY HERO : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Delivery Hero slumps to record low due to concerns about Southeast Asia
|DP
|Delivery Hero under pressure due to renewed Southeast Asia concerns
|DP
|US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Edge Up
|DJ
|Delivery Hero continues to stabilize - UBS: Positive industry data
|DP
|DELIVERY HERO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
|ZD
|DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|DELIVERY HERO : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|FTSE 100 Ends on Three-Week High, Partly on Diageo Rebound
|DJ
|Delivery Hero sells stake in Deliveroo
|AN
|A flurry of earnings reports on the LSE
|Delivery Hero sells Deliveroo stake at a loss - share price falls
|DP
|Stocks up; UK grocery price inflation cools
|AN
|US Futures Slightly Down, European Stocks Edge Up
|DJ
|Diageo sales fall; Auction Technology performs in line
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-33.43%
|4 723 M $
|-4.63%
|333 B $
|+15.95%
|244 B $
|+10.56%
|140 B $
|+7.65%
|93 928 M $
|+4.02%
|76 648 M $
|+10.72%
|43 604 M $
|+18.39%
|43 413 M $
|-3.97%
|34 278 M $
|+7.32%
|26 806 M $