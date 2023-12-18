The company has reduced the workforce of its Berlin headquarters and global service roles by around 13% this year, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, Editing by Rachel More)
(Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Monday that it would close its global tech hubs in Turkey and Taiwan and adjust the headcount at its headquarters in Berlin.
