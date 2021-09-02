Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/02 01:51:01 pm
127.975 EUR   -1.71%
01:40pDELIVERY HERO : to raise up to $1.5 billion in convertible bonds
RE
11:41aDelivery Hero SE to issue convertible -2-
DJ
11:41aDelivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery Hero : to raise up to $1.5 billion in convertible bonds

09/02/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Delivery Hero is issuing convertible bonds worth up to 1.25 billion euros ($1.48 billion) to allow the German online food delivery company to take advantage of possible investment opportunities, it said on Thursday.

The dual tranche bonds due 2026 and 2029, which will be issued on or around Sept. 10, will be converted into newly issued shares.

The loss-making company said last month it was not considering making an offer for its British rival Deliveroo, days after the German company acquired a 5.09% stake in the London-listed online food delivery company.

Delivery Hero cannot bid for Deliveroo for six months, according to British takeover rules, but the Frankfurt-listed company said it could choose to make an offer with the agreement of Deliveroo's board and under some other circumstances.

Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in about 50 countries, with particular strength in Asia, where it owns the Foodpanda brand. However, it does not operate in Britain, which is Deliveroo's largest market.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 1.83% 366.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE 1.23% 131.8 Delayed Quote.2.52%
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
01:40pDELIVERY HERO : to raise up to $1.5 billion in convertible bonds
RE
11:41aDelivery Hero SE to issue convertible -2-
DJ
11:41aDelivery Hero SE to issue convertible bonds
DJ
08/31PROSUS N : Jumps 5% as Unit Boosts Stake in Delivery Hero
MT
08/31DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
08/31DELIVERY HERO : Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders ..
PU
08/31DELIVERY HERO : Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100 million orders ..
EQ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary Woowa delivers a record of 100..
DJ
08/31MIH Food Holdings B.V. entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 2.5..
CI
08/29&LDQUO;NOTHING IS TOO DIFFICULT FOR : Insights from a q-commerce robot
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 916 M 7 016 M 7 016 M
Net income 2021 -1 621 M -1 922 M -1 922 M
Net Debt 2021 1 402 M 1 662 M 1 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 412 M 38 416 M 38 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 43 838
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 130,20 €
Average target price 159,07 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE2.52%38 416
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.40%597 803
PROSUS N.V.-12.09%293 759
NETFLIX, INC.7.65%257 622
AIRBNB, INC.6.67%96 999
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.35%76 542