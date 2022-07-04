DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Delivery Hero welcomes Glovo to the Group - all closing actions taken



04.07.2022 / 19:15

Delivery Hero has taken all actions to close the transaction in regards to becoming the majority shareholder of Glovoapp23, S.A.

With Glovo’s footprint, Delivery Hero will serve up to 2.2 billion people in 74 countries

Delivery Hero plans to provide more detailed information on Glovo's H1 2022 business performance in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed

Berlin, 4 July 2022 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, "the Company” or “the Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has successfully taken all closing actions for the transaction in relation to GlovoApp23, S.A. (“Glovo”). The Company will be the majority shareholder of Glovo and will hold approximately 94% of shares on a non-diluted basis in the leading multi-category delivery platform. The Delivery Hero share capital increase and the subsequent admission for trading is pending.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “This partnership represents a perfect match and we are very happy to welcome Glovo to the Delivery Hero family. We have known, liked, and trusted each other for years. Our teams share the same vision, and yet we can still learn a lot from one another by exchanging knowledge and exploring technological as well as operational synergies.”

Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, said: “Joining forces with the Delivery Hero family will accelerate our growth and development of our product. Together we will be serving such a vast part of the population across four continents, with millions of local businesses and couriers continuously benefitting from our platform. We are very happy to finally start working together and share learnings and technology with other brands in the Group.”

Glovo’s strong presence in Southern Europe and EEMEA complements Delivery Hero’s global footprint, bringing the total number of countries up to 74 and serving up to 2.2 billion people across four continents. The strategic partnership resulting from this transaction will allow both companies to leverage each other’s technological and operational expertise. Glovo will continue to operate with its existing brand and platform under the current management team led by its two founders Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, who remain invested in Glovo.

More detailed information on Glovo's H1 2022 business performance is planned to be shared in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed.

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com



ABOUT GLOVO

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Glovo’s vision is to give everyone easy access to everything within their city, so that our users can enjoy what they want, when they want, where they want. Founded in 2014 in Barcelona, it operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. For more information about Glovo, please visit https://about.glovoapp.com/en/



