Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:40 2022-07-04 pm EDT
35.13 EUR   -8.07%
07/01DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
06/30DELIVERY HERO : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delivery Hero welcomes Glovo to the Group - all closing actions taken

07/04/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Delivery Hero welcomes Glovo to the Group - all closing actions taken

04.07.2022 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Delivery Hero has taken all actions to close the transaction in regards to becoming the majority shareholder of Glovoapp23, S.A.
  • With Glovo’s footprint, Delivery Hero will serve up to 2.2 billion people in 74 countries
  • Delivery Hero plans to provide more detailed information on Glovo's H1 2022 business performance in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed

Berlin, 4 July 2022 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, "the Company” or “the Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, has successfully taken all closing actions for the transaction in relation to GlovoApp23, S.A. (“Glovo”). The Company will be the majority shareholder of Glovo and will hold approximately 94% of shares on a non-diluted basis in the leading multi-category delivery platform. The Delivery Hero share capital increase and the subsequent admission for trading is pending.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “This partnership represents a perfect match and we are very happy to welcome Glovo to the Delivery Hero family. We have known, liked, and trusted each other for years. Our teams share the same vision, and yet we can still learn a lot from one another by exchanging knowledge and exploring technological as well as operational synergies.”

Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-Founder of Glovo, said: “Joining forces with the Delivery Hero family will accelerate our growth and development of our product. Together we will be serving such a vast part of the population across four continents, with millions of local businesses and couriers continuously benefitting from our platform. We are very happy to finally start working together and share learnings and technology with other brands in the Group.”

Glovo’s strong presence in Southern Europe and EEMEA complements Delivery Hero’s global footprint, bringing the total number of countries up to 74 and serving up to 2.2 billion people across four continents. The strategic partnership resulting from this transaction will allow both companies to leverage each other’s technological and operational expertise. Glovo will continue to operate with its existing brand and platform under the current management team led by its two founders Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, who remain invested in Glovo.

More detailed information on Glovo's H1 2022 business performance is planned to be shared in the following weeks after the transaction has formally closed.

 

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

ABOUT GLOVO
Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Glovo’s vision is to give everyone easy access to everything within their city, so that our users can enjoy what they want, when they want, where they want. Founded in 2014 in Barcelona, it operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. For more information about Glovo, please visit https://about.glovoapp.com/en/

MEDIA CONTACT
Delivery Hero
Kingsum Li
Corporate & Financial Communications
+49 151 112 086 22
press@deliveryhero.com

Glovo
Katarzyna Kosior
Global Communications
+34 689 072 183
press@glovoapp.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Delivery Hero
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
+49 160 30 13 435
ir@deliveryhero.com

 

DISCLAIMER
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.


04.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1390399

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1390399  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
07/01DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
06/30DELIVERY HERO : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions
RE
06/27Just Eat Takeaway increases European restaurant commissions by 1%
RE
06/24DELIVERY HERO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/20DELIVERY HERO : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/20European food delivery firms face forecast cuts as inflation surges, says J.P. Morgan
RE
06/20DELIVERY HERO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/20DELIVERY HERO SE(XTRA : DHER) added to Germany MDAX Index (Performance)
CI
06/17DELIVERY HERO SE(XTRA : DHER) dropped from Germany DAX Index (Performance)
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 328 M 9 702 M 9 702 M
Net income 2022 -1 504 M -1 564 M -1 564 M
Net Debt 2022 3 068 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 302 M 9 676 M 9 676 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 52 007
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,21 €
Average target price 73,88 €
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-61.01%9 676
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.42%431 057
PROSUS N.V.-12.16%95 423
NETFLIX, INC.-70.13%79 947
AIRBNB, INC.-45.10%58 179
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-49.11%41 905