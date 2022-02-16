European stocks inch higher; investors focus on Russia-Ukraine tensions

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Commodity-linked stocks lead gains
* FTSE under pressure after inflation data
* Ericsson tumbles on Iraq corruption probe
Feb 16 (Reuters) - European stocks made cautious gains on
Wednesday on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia
and Ukraine, although accelerating inflation kept a lid on
Britain's blue-chip index.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%,
adding to the 1.4% jump on Tuesday when Moscow indicated it was
returning some troops surrounding Ukraine in an apparent
de-escalation.
However, concerns lingered as Kyiv appeared to blame Russia
for a cyber attack and Britain joined the United States in
saying it had yet to be convinced the pullout was real.
Riskier assets have been hammered in the past weeks, with
volatility gauges jumping to January highs on fears that Russia
will invade Ukraine, while surging oil prices added to inflation
fears.
"A lot of it (risks) seems to be in the price, but we would
not make an investment decision based on a geopolitical event,"
said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC
Wealth Management. "Historically acts of war tend to have
relatively short-lived impact on markets except if it is an oil
crisis which itself triggers a recession."
UK's FTSE 100 lagged other main European indexes
after data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual
pace in nearly 30 years last month, boosting bets that the Bank
of England will raise interest rates for a third consecutive
time.
Miners and oil & gas drove gains in Europe,
as most metal and oil prices made headway.
Tobacco group Swedish Match gained 6.3% after
proposing a hike to its annual dividend, while French industrial
gas company Air Liquide climbed 2.9% on forecasting a
bigger annual profit.
Swiss elevator maker Schindler fell 5.0% after
warning that its China business will contract in 2022 due to
construction delays, material cost inflation and supply chain
disruptions.
Overall, European earnings have been largely positive, with
analysts forecasting a 58.6% surge in fourth-quarter profit for
companies on the STOXX, as per Refinitiv IBES estimates, revised
marginally higher from the 56.2% forecast earlier this month.
Ericsson tumbled 9.1% after it said an internal
investigation in 2019 found serious breaches of its compliance
rules in Iraq.
Delivery Hero slumped 7.5% after Deutsche Bank
downgraded the German online takeaway food company to "Hold,"
citing limited visibility on refinancing of its debt and risk of
a capital raise.
