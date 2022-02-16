Log in
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
European stocks inch higher; investors focus on Russia-Ukraine tensions

02/16/2022 | 04:51am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Commodity-linked stocks lead gains

* FTSE under pressure after inflation data

* Ericsson tumbles on Iraq corruption probe

Feb 16 (Reuters) - European stocks made cautious gains on Wednesday on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, although accelerating inflation kept a lid on Britain's blue-chip index.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, adding to the 1.4% jump on Tuesday when Moscow indicated it was returning some troops surrounding Ukraine in an apparent de-escalation.

However, concerns lingered as Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack and Britain joined the United States in saying it had yet to be convinced the pullout was real.

Riskier assets have been hammered in the past weeks, with volatility gauges jumping to January highs on fears that Russia will invade Ukraine, while surging oil prices added to inflation fears.

"A lot of it (risks) seems to be in the price, but we would not make an investment decision based on a geopolitical event," said Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management. "Historically acts of war tend to have relatively short-lived impact on markets except if it is an oil crisis which itself triggers a recession."

UK's FTSE 100 lagged other main European indexes after data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly 30 years last month, boosting bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates for a third consecutive time.

Miners and oil & gas drove gains in Europe, as most metal and oil prices made headway.

Tobacco group Swedish Match gained 6.3% after proposing a hike to its annual dividend, while French industrial gas company Air Liquide climbed 2.9% on forecasting a bigger annual profit.

Swiss elevator maker Schindler fell 5.0% after warning that its China business will contract in 2022 due to construction delays, material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Overall, European earnings have been largely positive, with analysts forecasting a 58.6% surge in fourth-quarter profit for companies on the STOXX, as per Refinitiv IBES estimates, revised marginally higher from the 56.2% forecast earlier this month.

Ericsson tumbled 9.1% after it said an internal investigation in 2019 found serious breaches of its compliance rules in Iraq.

Delivery Hero slumped 7.5% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the German online takeaway food company to "Hold," citing limited visibility on refinancing of its debt and risk of a capital raise. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE 2.70% 148.46 Real-time Quote.-5.74%
DELIVERY HERO SE -7.55% 46.12 Delayed Quote.-49.16%
ERICSSON -9.45% 104.88 Delayed Quote.16.04%
FTSE 100 -0.01% 7608.98 Delayed Quote.1.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 94.09 Delayed Quote.22.94%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG -5.23% 213.8 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.26% 1056.86 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 6.55% 75.2 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.55% 75.07769 Delayed Quote.2.05%
WTI 0.47% 92.889 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 904 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
Net income 2021 -1 483 M -1 685 M -1 685 M
Net Debt 2021 1 652 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 500 M 14 203 M 14 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 43 838
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 49,82 €
Average target price 109,13 €
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-49.16%14 203
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.89%573 933
PROSUS N.V.-7.71%196 518
NETFLIX, INC.-32.37%180 897
AIRBNB, INC.8.16%112 758
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.54%71 959