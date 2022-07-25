Food delivery companies revamp for cost-of-living crunch

(Refiles to remove extraneous text from headline)
AMSTERDAM/NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - When food delivery
service Grubhub struck a deal with Amazon earlier this
month, offering Prime customers a year's free delivery, shares
in rivals slumped.
The deal, a lifeline for Grubhub that will increase pressure
on its competitors, was the latest example of a meal delivery
company taking action to revamp its business to cope with an
anticipated downturn.
The loss-making food delivery sector was one of the big
beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has
waned as consumers, faced with surging prices, have started to
cut back.
Analysts still believe food delivery will ultimately become
a money spinner, given customers' love of convenience. But for
the moment the sector has to cope with a cost-of-living crunch
and companies will be judged on whether they meet margin, not
growth, targets.
To that end, firms are reducing costs and exiting
unprofitable markets or making tactical moves like Grubhub to
cope with the tougher climate.
"It’s a misconception that competition will keep increasing
forever," said Fahd Beg, an executive at Prosus, which
has investments in meals companies around the world.
"As the funding frenzy of the last few years dies down, many
businesses are looking to rationalize and exit markets where
they don’t have a leadership position."
Just Eat Takeaway has hiked restaurant commissions
across Europe and cut jobs in France, Uber Eats has
quit Brazil and Britain's Deliveroo, has exited Spain.
"Everyone's scaling back, everyone understands they now need
to get to profitability," said Citi analyst Monique Pollard.
Players that are already dominant in one region are best
placed to expand their lead, analysts said.
Those include DoorDash in the United States, Just
Eat in Northern Europe, Delivery Hero's Glovo in Southern Europe
and iFood in Brazil. These can invest operating profits to
strengthen their delivery network and add more restaurants to
their platforms.
Companies in a second or third place position will suffer,
analysts said.
Under Grubhub's Amazon deal, the company its delivery
network can use the partnership to strengthen , building from
city strongholds such as New York.
Amazon has a similar deal with Deliveroo, which is a major
player in London and Paris.
WEAK APPETITE
The number of U.S. restaurant delivery orders dropped 6.3%
for the 12 months ending in June to 4.8 billion, the first
year-over-year drop the sector has seen since 2016.
Morgan Stanley has said its polling showed spending on
restaurants is one of the first places consumers will look to
save money during a recession.
"Food delivery also stands out as uniquely at risk ... given
that this tends to be expensive on a per person basis and likely
viewed as indulgent by some consumer groups," they wrote.
AMAZON BOOST
The Amazon deal will be a shot in the arm for Grubhub, which
Just Eat Takeaway bought for $7.3 billion in 2021 but has now
said is up for sale.
The influx of new subscribers -- about 2 million in July
alone, as reported by the Wall Street Journal -- will help
Grubhub make better use of its existing delivery network,
analysts say.
Morningstar analysis estimated that Grubhub had 3 million
subscribers at the end of 2021, and it could double that number
in the first year of the Amazon deal.
It estimated Amazon's deal with Britain's Deliveroo launched
in September 2021 led to a doubling of subscribers from 750,000
to 1.5 million in the first month following the deal.
Amazon Prime has approximately 10 times the number of
subscribers in the United States than it does in Britain.
Citi's Pollard said DoorDash remains in a dominant position
in the United States, while Uber benefits from a nationwide
delivery network in the country.
What the Amazon deal "does for Grubhub is it changes the
narrative for them from one where they're losing share to one
where they start to regain share, particularly in the short
term," she said.
MAINTAIN MARGINS
With just two to three players left in each country, those
that remain are better placed to protect margins in a downturn.
Deliveroo and Delivery Hero both cut sales forecasts last
week.
But their shares rallied as they maintained or improved
operating profit forecasts.
"Going forward, operating efficiencies will be rewarded and
reflected in both public and private market valuations," said
Beg of Prosus, in e-mailed answers to Reuters questions.
Leaders in each market are now established and those with a
delivery focus "will be able to successfully defend their
businesses," he said.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Hilary Russ; Additional
reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jane
Merriman)