(Reuters) - German financial regulator Bafin imposed a 630,000 euro administrative fine on food delivery firm Delivery Hero, the watchdog said in a statement released late on Wednesday.
The fine was filed on October 25 for failing to disclose inside information, it added.
(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Thomas Escritt)
