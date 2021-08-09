Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Delivery Hero takes 5.09% stake in rival Deliveroo

08/09/2021 | 03:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Delivery Hero has taken a 5.09% stake in online food delivery rival Deliveroo , driving the British company's share price to its highest since listing on the stock market in March.

Shares in Deliveroo, which disclosed the holding in a stock market notice on Monday, rose more than 6% to 345 pence. They were priced at 390 pence in its initial public offering (IPO).

Online food platforms such as Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com have benefited from a surge in demand during pandemic lockdowns, but some analysts question how much of that business will persist as restaurants reopen.

A race into new markets and early moves towards consolidation have resulted in a number of cross-shareholdings in the sector.

Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in about 50 countries worldwide, with particular strength in Asia, where it owns the foodpanda brand.

It does not operate in Britain - Deliveroo's largest market - after selling its Hungryhouse business to Just Eat in 2016.

However, after later consolidation in Germany, it does own a 7.4% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com.

It also owns a 37% stake in Spain's Glovo, which is considering its own listing in about three years.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Paul Sandle Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 8.27% 356.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.84% 130 Delayed Quote.3.27%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -1.27% 76.24 Real-time Quote.-16.46%
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
04:00aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.09% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
03:58aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.09% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
08/04PACKAGING THE FUTURE : Introducing Delivery Hero's sustainable packing program
PU
08/04DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
MD
08/04Tabby Inc. announced that it has received $50 million in funding from a group..
CI
07/27DELIVERY HERO : to Offer Sustainable Packaging to Local Restaurants in Bid to Cu..
MT
07/27DELIVERY HERO : launches global Sustainable Packaging Program to reduce plastic ..
PU
07/27DELIVERY HERO : launches global Sustainable Packaging Program to reduce plastic ..
EQ
07/27PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero launches global Sustainable Packaging Program to r..
DJ
07/27JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : Investor Cautions Against Lowball Takeover if Strategi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELIVERY HERO SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 696 M 6 698 M 6 698 M
Net income 2021 -1 122 M -1 320 M -1 320 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 648 M 38 405 M 38 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 35 528
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 131,15 €
Average target price 159,16 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE3.27%38 405
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.57%555 037
NETFLIX, INC.-3.73%230 393
PROSUS N.V.-18.25%137 330
AIRBNB, INC.2.17%91 242
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.18%83 439