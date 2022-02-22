Grocery delivery firm Gorillas sets up Dutch holding company

Gorillas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Dutch filing said that Gorillas Technologies GmbH has been moved to the Netherlands, where it is now re-registered as Gorillas Technologies Holding BV. Gorillas CEO Kagan Sumer is listed as director.

News of the move was first reported Monday by German trade publication Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Gorillas, founded in Berlin in 2020 with the slogan "faster than you", said in October it had rolled its service out in 55 cities and employed 11,000.

In October, Germany's Delivery Hero said it had paid $235 million (200 million euros) for an 8% stake in Gorillas, as part of a $1 billion funding round that valued the company at $2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)