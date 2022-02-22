Log in
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/22 02:30:00 am
44.055 EUR   -4.44%
02:20aGrocery delivery firm Gorillas sets up Dutch holding company
RE
02/18PUMP / DUMP #22 : The week's gainers and losers
02/18FROM DIGITALIZATION TO INCLUSIVITY : How Delivery Hero uses tech for good
PU
Grocery delivery firm Gorillas sets up Dutch holding company

02/22/2022 | 02:20am EST
Amsterdam and Rotterdam move to ban new

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Gorillas, a German on-demand grocery delivery service, has set up a holding company in the Netherlands, papers filed at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce show.

Gorillas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Dutch filing said that Gorillas Technologies GmbH has been moved to the Netherlands, where it is now re-registered as Gorillas Technologies Holding BV. Gorillas CEO Kagan Sumer is listed as director.

News of the move was first reported Monday by German trade publication Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Gorillas, founded in Berlin in 2020 with the slogan "faster than you", said in October it had rolled its service out in 55 cities and employed 11,000.

In October, Germany's Delivery Hero said it had paid $235 million (200 million euros) for an 8% stake in Gorillas, as part of a $1 billion funding round that valued the company at $2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
