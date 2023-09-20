FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - After Delivery Hero 's significant share price drop, patient investors could be rewarded, according to Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking. The bank included the stock in its valuation with a buy recommendation ('Buy') and a price target of 65 euros. This would give the stock the potential to double in value.

A share investment in the delivery platform operator has been a rather nerve-racking affair in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has gone up and down. The result of all the fluctuations is sobering: the share price has lost almost 30 percent since the beginning of the year.

However, Hauck & Aufhäuser analyst Christian Salis was confident in a study presented on Wednesday that Delivery Hero will reap the rewards of its good positioning in the future. He said the company offers the most comprehensive online platform for meal delivery and benefits from its strong market position with over a hundred million customers in more than 70 countries - with the MDax member even being the market leader in 56 countries. This not only gives the delivery service major advantages, but also means a significant barrier to entry for competitors.

Salis also sees the focus on emerging markets as an advantage. The strong economic growth of the emerging nations and their pronounced affinity for the Internet are just as favorable as the lower intensity of competition. Added to this is the increasing urbanization of the emerging markets.

According to the industry expert, Delivery Hero should succeed in convincing with positive news in the future thanks to the efficiency measures taken.

Revenue growth had already begun to recover in the second quarter. Profitability should then also improve noticeably in the second half of the year. Hauck Aufhäuser therefore believes that the stock is a buy.

With its "Buy" rating, Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking sees a sustained

sees a sustainable upside potential of more than ten percent on a twelve-month horizon./mf/tav/mis

Analyzing institute Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Publication of the original study: 20.09.2023 / 07:17 GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 20.09.2023 / 07:55 / GMT