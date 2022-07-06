Just Eat Takeaway rocky dealmaking

Below are the events leading to the deal:

2020:

January - Dutch food delivery company Takeaway.com wins a prolonged battle for control of British peer Just Eat against Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus. The deal creates Europe's largest online meal delivery company.

October - Just Eat Takeaway.com says its shareholders approved its proposed purchase of U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub.

2021:

June - Just Eat Takeaway.com completes acquisition of Grubhub for $7.3 billion.

Oct. 15 - Investor Cat Rock increases stake in company to 5.93%.

Oct. 21 - Just Eat Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen says he expects Grubhub to eventually be part of a consolidation in the U.S. delivery market, but signals he is not open to selling the business.

Oct. 25 - Investor Cat Rock urges management to consider selling Grubhub, saying divesting or spinning off the unit would improve the company's valuation.

Nov. 10 - Cat Rock repeats its call to divest Grubhub, the day after competitor DoorDash made a big move into European markets with a $8.1 billion purchase of Finland-based Wolt Enterprises OY.

Nov. 17 - Groen says he has no plans to sell Grubhub, but the company is actively looking for strategic partnerships for the business.

December - Cat Rock, the company's second-largest shareholder after Groen, increases stake to 6.88%.

2022:

Feb. 8 - Just Eat Takeaway.com announces it will delist its shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange in a bid to limit costs and regulatory burdens.

Feb.13 - CEO Groen says the decision to de-list from Nasdaq should not be taken as an indication of plans to sell Grubhub.

March - Groen says the company remains in talks to find a strategic partner for Grubhub and that he would be willing to consider a minority position in whatever deal emerges.

April 20 - In an abrupt turnaround, the company says it is looking at selling Grubhub, pressured by investors to revive its shares amid stiff competition and a fading pandemic boost.

April 25 - Cat Rock calls for a major shake-up of the company by voting out its CFO and several members of its supervisory board.

May 4 - Two of its most senior leaders step down, just hours before the AGM. Shares fall nearly 6%.

Chairman Adriaan Nuehn, whose position had been under pressure, will not seek reappointment while longtime Chief Operating Officer Joerg Gerbig is under investigation for "possible personal misconduct at a company event".

May 10 - The company says would discontinue operations in Romania, the third country it has exited this year under pressure to become profitable after Portugal and Norway in March.

July 6 - Amazon has agreed to take a 2% stake in Grubhub and will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year. Under the deal, Amazon's stake in Grubhub could rise to 15%.

Just Eat Takeaway.com reiterated that it continues to actively explore the partial or full sale of Grubhub.

(Compiled by Elena Vardon and Juliette Portala, editing by Josephine Mason, Alexandra Hudson)