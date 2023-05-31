Advanced search
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:16:31 2023-05-31 am EDT
35.61 EUR   -2.80%
04:49aNvr : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/24Morgan Stanley raises target for Delivery Hero - 'Overweight'
DP
05/23Delivery Hero : talabat unveils the first ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant in MENA
PU
NVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2023 | 04:49am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 30 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
267873039


31.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645959  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 380 M 11 128 M 11 128 M
Net income 2023 -826 M -886 M -886 M
Net Debt 2023 3 523 M 3 776 M 3 776 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 489 M 10 173 M 10 173 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 51 444
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 36,64 €
Average target price 62,55 €
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Luke Kolek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-18.18%10 173
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.23%379 799
NETFLIX, INC.33.27%168 428
PROSUS N.V.-2.09%85 139
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.48%77 816
AIRBNB, INC.24.92%67 318
