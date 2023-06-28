EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)28 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
269447384

