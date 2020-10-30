Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/30 04:05:56 pm
98.74 EUR   -1.51%
03:12pNestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly
RE
08:42aProsus Launches $5 Billion Buyback in Bid to Close Tencent Value Gap -- Update
DJ
10/29DELIVERY HERO : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Nestle is seen in Konolfingen

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle on Friday said it had bought U.S. meal delivery company Freshly in a deal valuing it at $950 million, with further potential payments or "earnouts" of up to $550 million.

The purchase marks another deal for Nestle boss Mark Schneider, who has bought and sold around 50 businesses since taking over in 2017.

Under Schneider, the world's largest packaged food group has been moving into faster-growing areas like premium coffee and pet food and away from slower categories like mass market candy and bottled water.

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering cooked meals that can be heated in three minutes. Nestle said Freshly's 2020 sales were forecast at $430 million and it ships more than one million meals per week.

"Consumers are embracing ecommerce and eating at home like never before. It's an evolution brought on by the pandemic but taking hold for the long term," Nestle USA head Steve Presley said in a statement.

Nestle acquired a minority stake in Freshly in 2017, as the lead investor in a $77 million funding round.

Other players in the food delivery market include meal kit companies HelloFresh and Blue Apron Holdings and takeaway food groups Delivery Hero and Just Eat Takeaway.

The Freshly transaction was closed on Friday, the Swiss food group said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. -11.93% 4.28 Delayed Quote.-26.14%
DELIVERY HERO SE -1.47% 98.78 Delayed Quote.42.08%
HELLOFRESH SE -1.88% 45.92 Delayed Quote.150.80%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -2.35% 95.52 Delayed Quote.19.00%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.00% 103.1 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
03:12pNestle buys U.S. meal delivery group Freshly
RE
08:42aProsus Launches $5 Billion Buyback in Bid to Close Tencent Value Gap -- Updat..
DJ
10/29DELIVERY HERO : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
10/29DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/29DELIVERY HERO : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/29DELIVERY HERO : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/28DELIVERY HERO : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/28EUROPE A SEA OF RED : German shares plunge up to 5% on emergency lockdown
RE
10/28DELIVERY HERO : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/28EUROPE : European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 593 M 3 021 M 3 021 M
Net income 2020 -824 M -960 M -960 M
Net Debt 2020 395 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 672 M 22 938 M 22 922 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,74x
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 27 071
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 115,14 €
Last Close Price 100,25 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE42.08%23 280
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED57.35%742 400
NETFLIX, INC.55.83%222 757
PROSUS N.V.24.55%157 956
NASPERS LIMITED32.73%79 372
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.53%59 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group