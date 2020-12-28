PRESS RELEASE : Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with Woowa

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval/Mergers &
Acquisitions
Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with
Woowa
2020-12-28 / 09:51
· Following the announcement by the Korea Fair Trade Commission on
December 28, Delivery Hero will receive conditional regulatory approval
for the strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers Corp., South Korea's
largest online food delivery platform
· As part of the transaction, a joint venture will be established in
Singapore to manage the foodpanda operations of the Delivery Hero Group
and Woowa entities in Asia
· The strategic partnership will enable both parties to leverage market
insights, technology expertise and operational know-how across all
verticals, including food delivery, fintech, quick commerce, and other
business areas
· The regulatory approval will be conditional on Delivery Hero divesting
its South Korean subsidiary Delivery Hero Korea LLC (including "Yogiyo")
as well as on behavioral remedies applicable to the operation of Delivery
Hero Korea LLC until completion of divestiture
· The final written approval and closing of the strategic partnership is
expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021
*Berlin, 28 December 2020 *- Following the press release by the Korea Fair
Trade Commission ("KFTC") today, Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the
world's leading local delivery platform, will receive conditional regulatory
approval of its strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa").
Delivery Hero expects to receive the final written approval and closing to
occur in the first quarter of 2021.
The transaction includes the establishment of a joint venture in Singapore.
The transaction agreements were signed on December 13th, 2019, and the
transaction has since been under review by the KFTC. As agreed at signing of
the transaction in December 2019 and based on the then-agreed
volume-weighted average price of the Delivery Hero share and valuation of
Woowa, the consideration consists of both a cash and an equity component
(approximately &euro1.7 billion in cash and approximately 40 million in
Delivery Hero shares). This corresponded to US$ 4.0 billion, or &euro3.6
billion, on a cash and debt free basis (before customary adjustments) at the
time of signing, and prior to the share price development between December
2019 and closing.
*Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said:* "The
approval of our partnership with Woowa is great news for both our companies
and the broader delivery industry. We are thrilled to be one step closer to
making this collaboration come to life and I'm particularly excited to
welcome Bongjin Kim to our family of entrepreneurs upon closing. His team
brings tremendous experience and together, we will be able to expand and
enhance our presence across Asia. We are deeply saddened by the required
condition to divest Delivery Hero's subsidiary Delivery Hero Korea in South
Korea. I want to personally express our gratitude to the team for all these
years of collaboration and quest to create an amazing customer experience.
We wish Delivery Hero Korea the best for the future, and will work hard to
ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible for all impacted
employees."
*Bongjin Kim, CEO and Founder of Woowa, said: *_"There is tremendous
potential in the Korean food delivery market and we are very excited to
partner up with Delivery Hero to benefit from their knowledge around
logistics, technology, and scaling businesses. Our partnership will move the
whole ecosystem forward, and we will work together to innovate the delivery
industry in Asia."_
*Local innovation supported by global insights*
Woowa is at the forefront of innovative delivery platforms and has put Korea
on the map within the global industry. Yet, the Korean online food delivery
market is still in its early stages of development, and offers vast
opportunities for growing both the customer base and expanding into adjacent
on-demand services. Together with Woowa, Delivery Hero commits to develop
new technologies that create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, enhance
services for consumers, and increase job prospects for riders and
restaurants.
*Establishing a joint venture to foster innovation in Asia*
The Singapore-based joint venture is expected to manage the operations of
Delivery Hero in Asia (through the foodpanda brand in Bangladesh, Cambodia,
Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore,
Taiwan, and Thailand) and of Woowa's regional entities (in Korea, Vietnam,
and Japan). Bongjin Kim, CEO & Founder of Woowa, will be appointed Chairman
of the Board and Executive Director of the joint venture. Jakob Angele,
current CEO of foodpanda Asia, and Sean Oh, current CFO/CSO of Woowa, will
both be appointed Co-CEOs of the joint venture, taking care of the foodpanda
and Woowa business units respectively. The joint venture will cover the
operations of all Delivery Hero verticals of foodpanda and Woowa, such as
own delivery, cloud kitchens, and quick commerce including Dmarts in Asia.
*Remedies required for approval of the partnership*
The regulatory approval is conditional upon structural and behavioural
remedies on the South Korean subsidiary until the completion of the
divestiture. The structural remedy requires Delivery Hero to divest 100% of
Delivery Hero Korea LLC (including "Yogiyo"). The timeframe given for the
divestment is six months from the date of which Delivery Hero will receive
the written decision. Delivery Hero will be allowed to request an extension
of the sale period for up to six months under certain circumstances.
The behavioural remedies are designed to maintain the status quo of Delivery
Hero Korea LLC until the completion of the divestiture: a) separate and
independent operations of Delivery Hero's South Korean subsidiary Delivery
Hero Korea LLC from Delivery Hero's and Woowa's other delivery apps, b)
prohibition to any change in the actual commission rate applied to
restaurants, c) monthly use of at least the same promotion amount used in
the same month of the previous year and prohibition of discrimination, d)
prohibition to change delivery app access or speed of connection, user
interface, information provided, etc., and to coerced conversion, or
solicitation to convert, to both parties' other affiliated delivery apps, e)
prohibition to disadvantageous changes to the working conditions of Yogiyo
riders or soliciting them to Woowa, and f) prohibition to transfer and
sharing of data.
*ABOUT DELIVERY HERO*
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its
service in c. 50 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle
East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in
2011 and today runs its own delivery platform in over 700 cities.
Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next
generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to
customers in under 20 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company
has more than 27,000 employees. Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt
stock exchange since 2017, and became part of the leading index DAX
(Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit
www.deliveryhero.com [1]
*ABOUT WOOWA*
Woowa operates South Korea's leading online food delivery platform under its
brand "Baedal Minjok." Woowa ceaselessly works to innovate the food-tech
industry through, amongst others, crowd-sourcing rider systems, robotics
technology, and virtual kitchens. Woowa has also launched an instant grocery
delivery service called "B Mart", which provides grocery delivery services
under 30 minutes.
