Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Delivery Hero SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input

06/08/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce European Purpose Project and call for public input 
2021-06-08 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  . The founders and CEOs of four leading EU tech companies have decided to work together on a European model for 
    platform work, with specific commitments and recommendations to governments 
  . The initiative, known as the European Purpose Project, builds and expands on the previously drafted Statement of 
    Principles by Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt 
  . In a first-ever industry-led consultation, there is a call for public input for the drafting of a code of conduct 
    and a playbook of best regulatory practices from June to August 2021 
Berlin, Tallinn, Barcelona, Helsinki, 8 June 2021 - European technology companies Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt 
announce a reinforced commitment to work together for better regulation of platform companies in Europe. Following a 
Founder summit that took place on 31 May 2021, Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt are leading the European Purpose 
Project in a joint effort and pledge to make a positive societal impact. The goal is to work together on a European 
model for platform work with specific commitments and recommendations to governments. There is now a call for public 
input from June to August for the project. 
The European Purpose Project is a collaborative effort where any interested party, stakeholder or citizen can share 
their ideas about what the future of platforms should look like on the website. The project builds on the positive 
reception from policy experts on the aforementioned Statement of Principles, which was co-signed by Delivery Hero, 
Bolt, Glovo, and Wolt in December 2020. Interested parties can join the consultation process and contribute input via 
the website www.europeanpurpose.com. 
In addition, the founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt committed to creating a code of conduct, as well as a 
playbook of best corporate and regulatory practices for the platform economy. These documents are intended to be 
prepared by 1 September 2021 to support existing regulatory processes at EU level. As the first-ever industry-led 
consultation, public input for a code of conduct and a playbook of best regulatory practices will be collected over 
three months from June to August 2021. 
Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, said: "Delivery Hero strives to make a positive impact in the 
cities and countries in which we operate. We believe in the power of using tech for good, staying true to our company 
values of aiming higher, delivering solutions and care. Together with Bolt, Glovo and Wolt, we now invite other 
European tech companies to join the conversation and help shape the future of platform regulation together." 
Markus Villig, Co-Founder & CEO of Bolt, said: "Platform work and the platform economy are the source for innovation, 
employment and economic growth. In order for these benefits to emerge, it is necessary to develop an ecosystem around 
these platforms that mirrors the essential European values. Bolt is committed to playing a leading role in this 
development and being a part of creating a strong industry voice of delivery platforms that echoes these values." 
Sacha Michaud, Co-Founder of Glovo, said: "At Glovo, we have always strived for a fairer gig economy. We have taken the 
initiative with the European Purpose Project because it allows us to design a better system for all. Together, we want 
to establish better governance of working conditions, labour practices and social rights for all workers, regardless of 
their employment status. We need regulation that recognizes the unique output and benefits of the digital economy for 
all, and we invite other companies to join us and be a part of this important conversation." 
Miki Kuusi, Founder & CEO of Wolt, said: "At Wolt, we've been actively participating in dialogue with policymakers both 
in our countries of operation and at the EU-level. We're glad to collaborate with fellow companies in our industry to 
work on the EU-level to set clearer regulation and rules for all players - ultimately with the aim of improving safety 
nets for platform workers while maintaining the flexibility and freedom the people who work with us enjoy." 
The four companies strongly encourage anyone who cares about this initiative to contribute via the website 
www.europeanpurpose.com or to get in touch via email contact@europeanpurpose.com. 
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO 
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 50 countries across Asia, 
Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and 
today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the 
next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often 
in 10-15 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 2017, 
and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit 
www.deliveryhero.com 
ABOUT BOLT 
Bolt was founded in Estonia in 2013 and operates now in over 200 cities in more than 40 countries around the world, 
including in 19 EU Member States. Over 50 million customers and more than 1.5 million drivers and couriers globally use 
our services which range from ride-hailing to micro mobility - with scooters and electric bikes - to food and delivery. 
For more information, please visit www.bolt.eu 
ABOUT GLOVO 
Glovo is a pioneering multi-category delivery app and one of the world's leading delivery platforms. Founded in 
Barcelona in 2015, it operates in South West Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. The app 
connects users with restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and retail stores, and also includes an "anything" category 
that allows users to order whatever they want. For more information, please visit www.glovoapp.com 
ABOUT WOLT 
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and 
other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt works together with over 45,000 restaurant and retail partners 
as well as with over 90,000 courier partners across 23 countries and more than 180 cities. The Helsinki-based company 
was founded in 2014, employs over 3200 people today, and is led by its co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi. Wolt has raised 
USD856 million in funding from investors such as ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global, DST, Prosus, KKR, Coatue, 83North, Goldman 
Sachs, Highland Europe and EQT Ventures & EQT Growth, among others. For more information, please visit www.wolt.com 
MEDIA CONTACTS 
Kingsum Li 
Specialist, Corporate Communications 
+49 15111208622 
press@deliveryhero.com 
PUBLIC POLICY CONTACTS 
Christian Poppe 
Manager, Global Public Policy & Government Affairs 
+49 15164608321 
christian.poppe@deliveryhero.com 
DISCLAIMER 
This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated 
future performance or activities of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements 
can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," 
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or 
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. 
Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and objectives of the management 
of Delivery Hero SE. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking 
statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 5444 59 105 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 5444 59 024 
E-mail:       ir@deliveryhero.com 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4K43 
WKN:          A2E4K4 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1205178 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1205178 2021-06-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205178&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.10% 15677.15 Delayed Quote.14.28%
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.27% 110.85 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 34630.24 Delayed Quote.13.56%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.44% 551.16 Delayed Quote.4.59%
KKR & CO. INC. -2.29% 54.13 Delayed Quote.33.69%
PROSUS N.V. -1.79% 85.46 Real-time Quote.-3.28%
RETAIL PARTNERS CO., LTD. 1.75% 1162 End-of-day quote.-20.36%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.02% 180.82 Delayed Quote.5.20%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.84% 388.16 Delayed Quote.47.19%
All news about DELIVERY HERO SE
01:55aDELIVERY HERO  : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eu..
PU
01:32aPRESS RELEASE : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eur..
DJ
01:31aDELIVERY HERO  : The founders of Delivery Hero, Bolt, Glovo and Wolt announce Eu..
EQ
06/07DGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
06/07DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
06/04Prosus, Bond, Mubadala Capital Lead $240 Million Funding Round in Germany's F..
DJ
06/04DELIVERY HERO  : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/04DELIVERY HERO  : German delivery startup Flink raises $240 mln, partners with Re..
RE
06/03DGAP-PVR : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
06/03DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 878 M 7 159 M 7 159 M
Net income 2021 -1 141 M -1 390 M -1 390 M
Net Debt 2021 394 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 595 M 33 656 M 33 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 35 528
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart DELIVERY HERO SE
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 153,42 €
Last Close Price 110,85 €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte COO & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE-12.72%33 656
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%750 007
NETFLIX, INC.-8.52%219 369
PROSUS N.V.-3.28%170 448
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.47%93 925
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%92 968