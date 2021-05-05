Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Launching the Delivery Hero Tech Academy to promote diversity in the technology industry

05/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Launching the Delivery Hero Tech Academy to promote diversity in the technology industry 
2021-05-05 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  . Delivery Hero Tech Academy is a new initiative to increase diversity and representation in the technology industry 
  . In partnership with DCI, the program equips students with knowledge of Java and Python coding languages to start a 
    career as an entry-level engineer at Delivery Hero 
  . The application period will be open from 5 May 2021 to 15 July 2021. More information on how to apply can be found 
    on the website here. 
Berlin, 5 May 2021 - Today, Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world's leading local delivery platform, in 
partnership with Digital Career Institute ("DCI"), announced the launch of the Delivery Hero Tech Academy. This is an 
opportunity to enhance diversity, inclusion, and belonging in the technology industry. 
The Delivery Hero Tech Academy is a cross-collaboration between Delivery Hero's Diversity & Inclusion, Tech, and Talent 
Acquisition teams. Together with DCI, the company has developed a training program for under-represented groups to 
launch their career in tech. The program is fully funded by Delivery Hero and equips students with relevant skills and 
knowledge, including Java and Python coding languages. After completing the curriculum, students will have the 
opportunity to start their careers as entry-level engineers at Delivery Hero. 
The program will take place in Berlin and is open to anyone who would like to learn how to code. It is tailored to 
people with little or no previous coding experience. Diverse or underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to 
apply. The application period will be from 5 May 2021 to 15 July 2021. More information on how to apply can be found on 
the dedicated website here. 
Christian Hardenberg, Chief Technology Officer at Delivery Hero, said: "At Delivery Hero, we know that enhancing 
diversity in the tech industry matters. Diversity fuels creativity and contributes to sustainable success. The 
perspectives of individuals with different backgrounds and experiences enables us to solve the most complex challenges 
and foster innovation at Delivery Hero. We look forward to increasing representation in the tech industry in the 
future." 
Adding to this, Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski, Senior Director of Communications, Diversity and Inclusion, said: "Diversity 
and inclusion are integral parts of the company culture at Delivery Hero. We have a responsibility to always aim higher 
and to evolve our D&I work. The Delivery Hero Tech Academy is an impactful initiative designed to improve equitable 
structures and opportunities within our technology teams. Together with the DCI, we are paving the way for a more 
representative tech industry where everyone belongs." 
Marius Hein, Managing Director of the DCI, said: "At the DCI, we are on a mission to train anyone who wants to pursue a 
career in tech. We are more than excited to continue this mission by building up the first "Delivery Hero Tech Academy" 
program together with Delivery Hero. We started in 2016 as a refugee initiative, and diversity has been part of our 
identity since day one. With this program, we want to make a contribution towards shaping future tech talents and 
thereby enabling the further growth of the digital industry." 
You can learn more and apply for the program here. 
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO 
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 50 countries across Asia, 
Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and 
today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the 
next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often 
in 10 to 15 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 
2017, and became part of the leading index DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex) in 2020. For more information, please visit 
www.deliveryhero.com 
ABOUT DCI 
DCI Digital Career Institute, is a non-profit, AZAV-certified educational institution that offers training to qualify 
for jobs in the digital industry. The organization was founded in 2016 as an initiative to integrate refugees into the 
German IT labor market. Today, the Digital Career Institute trains more than 600 students across Germany which makes 
them the fastest growing coding school in Germany. Through developed learning methods participants are trained in 
gaining job-specific skills and get to know potential employers during the course as they embark on their digital 
careers. Since 2020 the Digital Career Institute is also supporting corporations in training talents for their specific 
requirements and thereby designing individualized courses. 
MEDIA CONTACT 
Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski 
Senior Director, Communications 
+49 170 56 35 160 
press@deliveryhero.com 
DISCLAIMER 
This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated 
future performance or activities of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements 
can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," 
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or 
comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. 
Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and objectives of the management 
of Delivery Hero SE. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking 
statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Delivery Hero SE 
              Oranienburger Straße 70 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 5444 59 105 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 5444 59 024 
E-mail:       ir@deliveryhero.com 
Internet:     www.deliveryhero.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4K43 
WKN:          A2E4K4 
Indices:      DAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1192313 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1192313 2021-05-05

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

