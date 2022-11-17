Advanced search
    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:31 2022-11-17 am EST
44.55 EUR   +1.35%
05:12aPvr : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/11PUMP / DUMP #50 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
11/11DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/17/2022 | 05:12am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.66 % 3.27 % 9.94 % 264363503
Previous notification 7.85 % 3.26 % 11.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 17614006 0.00 % 6.66 %
Total 17614006 6.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bonds 23.01.2024-15.1.2028 09.01.2024-02.01.2028 1640928 0.62 %
Call Options 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 16.12.2022-16.06.2023 4096000 1.55 %
    Total 5736928 2.17 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Bullet Swaps 02.02.2023-22.05.2024 N/A Cash 2919277 1.10 %
      Total 2919277 1.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Wavefront, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Thebes Partners, LP % % %
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Qena Capital Partners, LP % % %
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Cardinal, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore, Ltd. % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Gibraltar, LP % % %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % %
Lugard Road Capital, LP % % %
Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Luxor Management, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Group, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % %
Whitlow Partners, LP % % %
Whitlow Partners Master Fund, SPC 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % %
LRC Victoria, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %
- % % %
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
LCG Growth GP, LLC % % %
LCG Growth, LP 6.05 % % 8.53 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Nov 2022


17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1489739  17.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1489739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
