NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Canadian bank RBC left Delivery Hero at "Outperform" with a price target of 85 euros. Rising delivery costs for online food orders are further evidence of the food delivery service's sensible focus on profitability rather than growth, analyst Wassachon Udomsilpa wrote in an industry report available Tuesday. However, she said she sees problems with the competitiveness of the service offering and is therefore less confident about the medium-term growth potential than before. The most attractive stock in the difficult business environment remains Delivery Hero, she said./gl/tih

